YOTEL is coming to Underground Atlanta

International hotel company YOTEL has announced plans to open a 351-cabin property in downtown Atlanta. It will be located just off Peachtree Street in the heart of the Underground transformation – a historic four-block redevelopment.

The new build will provide a unique accommodation offering in Atlanta with the property featuring 234 cabins designed for short stays (YOTEL) and 117 PADs for longer stays (YOTELPAD). Construction of the hotel is set to begin in summer 2020, with an anticipated opening date of Autumn 2022.

“The YOTEL and YOTELPAD concepts have been incredibly well received across the globe. In the U.S. alone we currently operate 4 YOTEL properties and have another 7 under development including 4 YOTELPAD properties,” remarked Hubert Viriot, CEO of YOTEL.

“We are extremely excited to be part of this project, focused on the revitalisation of Atlanta’s downtown. Atlanta is an exciting, bustling city, with one of the largest concentrations of Fortune 500 companies in the U.S. and the busiest airport in the world. Not only is it a key business hub, but also a great city to combine work with play due to its rich cultural history and famous landmarks. This is an excellent opportunity for us to put our signature modern spin on Atlanta’s southern hospitality,” continued Viriot.

The hotel group has already redefined the traditional hospitality industry with their sleek minimalistic design and clever use of technology and will introduce its new generation of smart hotels to visiting guests and Atlanta residents.

In addition to signature features like time saving self-check-in kiosks and space saving adjustable SmartBeds™, guests will be able to work, relax and socialise in KOMYUNITI, the beating heart of the hotel comprised of multi-functional, cleverly designed spaces catering to the needs of the modern traveller. In addition to a “GRAB+GO” café and restaurant on the ground floor, the hotel will also feature an outdoor pool and terrace with a stunning rooftop bar offering great views around the city. The combination of short and long-stay cabins and PADs under one roof, will furthermore offer flexibility for people staying in the city for different lengths of time or different reasons.

“We’re excited to have found the right hotel partner that is unique to Atlanta. YOTEL values a forward-thinking environment and designs their hotels with independent and tech-savvy travelers in mind. It’s perfect for Underground’s location in the heart of Downtown and close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,” said T. Scott Smith, President and CEO of WRS, Inc.

Once completed, Underground will have over 400,000 SF of retail, restaurant, entertainment, event space, office, residential and student housing space. The community hub boasts a prime location, above the Five Points Station, with direct access to MARTA, the main transportation hub in Atlanta. It is also adjacent to the Georgia State Universitycampus and large business global HQs such as UPS, Coca-Cola, Home Depot and Delta Air Lines.

International hotel company YOTEL currently operates seven airport hotels in London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul Airport (2) and Singapore Changi and five city centre hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Singapore.

YOTEL is expanding rapidly with new projects under development globally, including London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Geneva, Amsterdam, Miami, Dubai, Mammoth, Park City, Porto and New York Long Island City.

