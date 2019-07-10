First Delta Hotels by Marriott in Las Vegas

The high-end, 24-floor hotel will offer tourists and convention guests a full-service, functional experience through approximately 10,000 square feet of meeting space and approximately 1,600 square feet of retail space, along with convenient amenities including a rooftop pool, fitness center, covered parking, lobby dining bar and coffee bar. Neighboring the Harmon overpass, the unique, zero-lot-line property will provide guests unparalleled access to the Las Vegas Strip and primary convention centers.

Projected to open fourth quarter of 2021, Delta Hotels by Marriott is the final phase of CAI Investments’ 8.6-acre multi-purpose development, which began in 2017. The multi-million-dollar project also includes 27,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space with confirmed tenants including Walgreens, Del Taco, Denny’s, Wahoo’s Fish Tacos and Chick-Fil-A.

To read more about Delta Hotels by Marriott visit here.