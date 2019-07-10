Qatar Airways and GE Aviation sign groundbreaking agreements

Qatar Airways and GE Aviation signed multiple agreements yesterday for GE engines. As part of the agreements, Qatar Airways selected the GEnx engine to power its 30 new Boeing 787-9 aircraft along with a TrueChoiceTM Flight Hour agreement to cover the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of the engines. Qatar Airways also signed a TrueChoiceTM Flight Hour agreement for MRO services on its GE9X engine fleet that will power 60 Boeing 777X aircraft. The agreements are valued at over $5 billion (USD).

A signing ceremony between Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker and GE Vice Chairman and GE Aviation President and Chief Executive Officer David Joyce was held yesterday at the White House in Washington DC and witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump and His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways has ambitious plans for the future and we are delighted to have GE beside us as we embark on this journey together. These contracts for the GE engines that will power our Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777X aircraft further cement the strong relationship between Qatar Airways and GE.”

“Qatar Airways is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world, and GE Aviation is proud to collaborate with Qatar Airways and play a significant role in their growth,” said David Joyce, GE Vice Chairman and GE Aviation President and Chief Executive Officer. “Yesterday’s signing will increase Qatar’s GEnx-powered B787 fleet to 60 aircraft and ensure the airlines’ GEnx and GE9X engines receive the highest level of maintenance and support.”

The engine selection and services orders will draw heavily on GE Aviation’s American manufacturing footprint and many U.S. based suppliers. GE Aviation employs about 27,000 employees in the U.S. at more than 50 locations in close to 20 states.