Ride Zimbabwe introduces horse riding game viewing

by John Ditima

Ride Zimbabwe, has introduced horse-riding at Hwange National Park (HNP) in Matabeleland North province for game viewing on horse backs.

Ride Zimbabwe spokesperson, Luke Chikoo says riding allows for spectacular wildlife viewing off the usual tourists routes and presents an opportunity to explore some of the pristine areas which cannot be explored in vehicles.

“On safari, we can take a maximum of eight people. Currently, we have a team of 23 horses ranging from experienced safari horses to green backed youngsters. As we are riding in a big game area, we only accept experienced riders that are comfortable at all paces and also riding fit,” Chikoo says.

HNP is the largest national park in Zimbabwe and is home to 400 different species of bird and 107 types of mammals. Located just one hour’s drive south of the awe-inspiring Victoria Falls, and three and half hours from Bulawayo, Hwange is easily accessible from both Victoria Falls and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo (Bulawayo) International Airports