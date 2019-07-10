Wharf Hotels appointed Balwin Yeung as Group Director Global Sales

Wharf Hotels has appointed Balwin Yeung as Group Director Global Sales, strengthening its sales force with Balwin as a dynamic new addition to its expanding Sales and Marketing team.

Leading the group’s Global Sales Offices across five continents, Balwin, a top sales achiever, will guide the hospitality company’s sales and business strategy in Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Americas, UK and Europe.

Holding an industry rich portfolio of experience in the cruise, airline, hotel, and travel trade sectors, Balwin’s most recent role prior to joining Wharf Hotels, was as Director of Sales and Marketing, Hong Kong and South China at Royal Caribbean International, where he was responsible for bringing the world’s biggest cruise line to Hong Kong, building the business from the ground up, following former positions with United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Reporting to Sandy Russell, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Sandy said, “Balwin will be responsible for leading our Global Sales team, crafting the global sales strategy for Wharf Hotels, ensuring the delivery of profitable revenue to our portfolio and bringing to life our total sales culture. With maximising revenue and sales as a strategic imperative for our group, it is my pleasure to welcome Balwin to the Sales and Marketing team. Acting as the backbone to guide our sales professionals across our 17 Niccolo and Marco Polo Hotels and Global Sales Offices, Balwin will further develop our corporate account portfolio, and amplify the sales vision for the company.”

Balwin earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a major in Hospitality Management from the University of San Francisco, USA. He was awarded “Outstanding Young Marketing Professional” across all industries by the Hong Kong Management Association in 2007 and was appointed by the Tourism Commission of the Hong Kong SAR Government as a Member of the Advisory Committee on Cruise Industry, since 2014.