Hilton Hawaiian Village hotel workers will vote on new union contract tomorrow

Nearly 2,000 hotel workers of Hilton Hawaiian Village, the largest Hilton in the world and the largest hotel in Hawaii, who work in housekeeping, food & beverage, engineering, front desk, will vote to ratify new union contract tomorrow, July 10, 2019. This includes 200 Hawaii Care & Cleaning workers who are subcontracted to do housekeeping work at the hotel.

UNITE HERE Local 5 and Hilton Hawaiian Village management reached a tentative agreement on a new union contract on May 26. If ratified, the agreement would impact over 2,000 workers at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, including workers who are subcontracted to do housekeeping work.

The negotiating committee, which is made up of workers from various departments, worked with the company to reach terms that include wage and benefits increases, job preservation (e.g. addressing automation and technology), and more.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing since March 22. The union contract expired on June 30, 2018.