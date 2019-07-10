Sunshine Coast Airport appoints new GM of Aviation Business Development

Sunshine Coast Airport in Marcoola, Australia, has announced another key executive to drive the airport’s future expansion program.

Gareth Williamson joins Sunshine Coast Airport as General Manager Aviation Business Development, responsible for the management and implementation of the airport’s airline marketing and relationship management strategy to increase the volume of flights and passengers through the airport.

In addition, this role will involve building and growing relationships within the airline sector, as well as other external stakeholders such as tourism bodies and government departments.

Mr Williamson’s most recent role was as Airline Development Manager at Christchurch Airport, which saw him leading airline partnerships and capacity development at Christchurch, as well as managing air freight development and the airport’s military and Antarctic programme partnerships.

He has over 15 years experience in aviation, airline and tourism management, working with airlines from across Asia Pacific.

Mr. Williamson joins the Sunshine Coast Airport team as the airport prepares for a new runway to be completed next year, which will dramatically increase passenger and freight capacity.

Currently, Sunshine Coast Airport plays host to three domestic carriers – Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar – from three Australian ports, as well as a seasonal international service from Auckland.

“Gareth joins us at a critical time in the Airport’s evolution,” said Andrew Brodie, Chief Executive Officer of Sunshine Coast Airport.

“Our primary aim in the short-term with the new runway will be to grow additional services from our existing markets, but we will also be looking to grow trans-Tasman flights and in the longer-term flights to Asia.

“Sunshine Coast Airport has been consistently rated as Australia’s fastest growing airport in recent years, but that growth has been held back by the existing runway. The new runway will transform the airport and the region and provide a catalyst for major growth of the airport precinct and its facilities. It will enable us to become a truly international-standard airport.”