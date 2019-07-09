Noble House Hotels & Resorts Announces New Leadership Appointments

Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group with an upscale portfolio of 21 distinct and visually captivating properties spanning the U.S., today announced leadership and management promotions of four long-term associates to accommodate the company’s continued growth. Scott Colee has been named chief marketing and creative officer; Sean Mullen has been appointed president of sales, revenue management and acquisitions; Don Dennis has been promoted to president of operations; and Marco Perry is now vice president, regional managing director for the West Coast. Collectively, these executives boast a combined 50 years of experience and share a background of prominent leadership positions, a passion for the hospitality industry, and the goal of providing an exceptional experience for all guests and team members. Noble House Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its portfolio, recently incorporating L’Auberge Del Mar in San Diego in May 2019 into its collection.

“Our team members are the ideal individuals to manage impactful departments, such as marketing, acquisitions, and overall operations, with their extensive backgrounds in hospitality,” said Pat Colee, founder and chairman of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “Scott, Sean, Don, and Marco have all been valuable team members for years and will continue to improve the overall experience for guests and employees at current and future properties in our portfolio.”

Scott Colee has been with Noble House Hotels & Resorts for 12 years as a member of the board of directors for the company and chief creative officer. In his new position as chief marketing and creative officer, Colee will provide direction for all marketing outreach, working with property and regional marketing managers, as well as the corporate marketing team, to develop campaigns across multiple channels, coordinate events, and solidify partnerships. Colee will also collaborate with the sales and revenue teams and continue to lead the company’s in-house creative agency, design, and retail efforts.

Before his recent appointment to president of sales, revenue management and acquisitions, Sean Mullen served as chief sales and marketing officer for almost six years and then moved into a new role as president of acquisitions at Noble House Hotels & Resorts. In addition to continuing to acquire new properties for the company’s curated portfolio, Mullen will apply his experience to offer corporate culture leadership, lead the sales, revenue management, and central reservations teams, and work closely with Colee on the marketing strategy for the company.

Don Dennis worked and thrived in management positions at numerous hotels and resorts before joining Noble House Hotels & Resorts as a general manager. Most recently serving as vice president, regional managing director for the West Coast, Dennis’ new role as president of operations will expand his responsibilities to overseeing all hotels and resorts in the company’s portfolio. Dennis will work directly with general managers, regional managing directors, and the corporate operations team to continue to improve guests’ experience, enhance property improvement efforts, and oversee the training and development of current and future team members.

Marco Perry previously served as the managing director for LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, a beachfront property in Naples, Florida. He will now return to California as vice president, regional managing director for the West Coast to provide guidance for Noble House Hotels & Resorts’ properties in Washington and California, which include The Edgewater, Argonaut Hotel, River Terrace Inn, Hotel Zoe, Kona Kai Resort & Spa, L’Auberge Del Mar, and The Portofino Hotel & Marina. Prior to joining Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Perry was the managing director and consultant for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts and a general manager at Joie de Vivre Hospitality.

A privately held company for more than 35 years, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. was founded in 1979 by Owner and Chairman Patrick R. Colee as a commercial property development group, later transitioning in 1994 to the dynamic hospitality ownership and management company it is today. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, Noble House owns and manages an upscale portfolio of 20 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and a collection of urban hotels in Seattle, San Francisco, and College Station, TX make up the diverse group of destinations. Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate the local destination that surrounds.

