The Westin Verasa Napa: Not just a business, but a Pillar of the Napa Community

The Westin Verasa Napa, located in the Oxbow District of downtown Napa, California, has proven time and again that it is much more than a hotel by demonstrating its passionate commitment to the local community. The company as a whole, as well as its individual employees, dedicate their time to improving the lives and culture of the area throughout the year.

Since opening in 2008, The Westin Verasa Napa has established itself as a pillar of the Napa community, showcasing a high standard of hospitality and devotion to the surrounding residents. When the city has been affected by earthquakes or fires, the hotel has jumped into action acting as a home base and support system for not just the public but police and firefighters as well. During the North Bay fires in 2017, The Westin Verasa Napa provided shelter for more than 60 evacuee families in addition to first responders, and was even the birthplace and first home for a newborn displaced by the tragedy.

The property has played host to numerous local events and exhibitions — including the Napa Valley Film Festival, Brian Culbertson’s Napa Valley Jazz Getaway, BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa Truffle Festival, Live in the Vineyard and ARTwalk. The property sponsors a number of events throughout the year to benefit the community, including Bottle Rock, Live in the Vineyard, Festival Napa Valley, Napa Valley Film Festival, Napa Valley Jazz Getaway, the Safeway Open, and the Napa Truffle Festival. The property’s signature restaurant, the Michelin-starred La Toque led by Chef Ken Frank, provides support for dozens of local charities each year including Napa Valley Food Bank, South Napa Shelter, Boys & Girls Club Napa, and more.

The Westin Verasa Napa’s employees also donate their own time to important local causes. This year, staff members manned an energizer station during the bike event for Tourism Gives Back, participated in Oxbow River Clean-Ups, and passed out snacks and gifted plants at the city’s Earth Day celebration. Please find images of the Westin staff at past volunteering events here.

Over the past decade, The Westin Verasa Napa has been a significant leader in the development of both the Oxbow District and Downtown Napa, as well as in the growth of popular neighboring destinations, such as the Oxbow Public Market, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and the new Oxbow Commons Park.

We hope you will consider The Westin Verasa Napa and its commitment to the local community for a spotlight feature or any coverage that might be a fit. I’m happy to coordinate an interview with General Manager Don Shindle if interested. Thanks for considering!

Ideally located in downtown Napa, The Westin Verasa Napa features 180 rooms and the full suite of Westin signature amenities and services designed to inspire wellbeing. The Westin Verasa Napa is positioned on the bank of the Napa River and across the street from the Napa Valley Wine Train. Additionally, The Westin Verasa Napa is adjacent to the Oxbow Public Market, a short stroll from the heart of Napa’s vibrant downtown retail and dining district, blocks from the famed Silverado Trail, and within walking distance of 15 of the Valley’s tasting rooms.

All guest rooms and suites feature a modern, residential design accented by a soothing, neutral color palate, sleek custom furnishings and signature Westin amenities such as the Heavenly BedÒ featuring lush sheets, down cushioning and a patented pillow-top mattress that cradles and contours to the body for complete comfort. Another industry first, the Heavenly BathÒ, creates an invigorating spa-like experience, enhanced by the brand’s Heavenly Shower®, Heavenly® Robe and exclusive White Tea Aloe bath amenities. In-room, high-speed Internet access and an ergonomic work space offer traveler’s convenience and productivity in a tranquil setting. www.westinnapa.com