UNIGLOBE Travel gives $25,000 to Plan International UK education program for child refugees

Leaders from UNIGLOBE Travel International were in London to present Plan International UK with a gift of $25,000 USD toward the organization’s Safe Schools for Refugees in Ethiopia project.

UNIGLOBE Travel agencies raised the funds during the company’s recent bi-annual global conference in Vienna. UNIGLOBE has been a supporter of Plan International for several years, with staff around the world trekking, cycling and climbing to raise funds for the charity. Since 2015, UNIGLOBE agencies have given approximately $150,000 USD to Plan International initiatives to help give every child every chance in life.

Sam Davies, Head of Major Partnerships at Plan International UK, said: “This is a significant contribution to our Safe Schools for Refugees program. We are immensely grateful to UNIGLOBE members for their support, which will help to ensure that displaced children in Ethiopia and around the world are not forgotten.”

Working globally to serve clients locally across more than 60 countries, UNIGLOBE Travel leverages current technologies and preferred supplier pricing to save clients time and money on business and vacation travel planning. Since 1981, corporate and leisure travelers have depended on the UNIGLOBE Travel brand to deliver services that go beyond expectations. UNIGLOBE Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood, CEO and has its world headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Annual system-wide sales volume is $5.0+ billion.

