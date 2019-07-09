City Wonders Vatican Tour Recognized as The Number 1 Experience Globally by Trip Advisor

Leading European tour operator City Wonders is thrilled to announce that its Vatican Museums, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica tour has been voted as the Number One Experience globally by Trip Advisor.

The Travelers Choice Award is the highest honor possible from Trip Advisor and is based on the reviews and opinions of millions of travelers worldwide.

“We’re delighted that our tour of the Vatican has been recognized as the number one experience globally by Trip Advisor” says CEO Simone Gozzi. “We strive to give our guests unforgettable experiences by focusing on exceptional quality, excitement and insights when visiting the top sites in Europe. Being voted number one Traveler’s Choice is recognition from our guests that our focus is paying off.”

As well as being rated the Number One Experience globally, the City Wonders tour won three other categories; Top Cultural Experience in the World, Top Experience in Europe and Top Experience in Italy.

City Wonders is the only tour operator that has the highest partnership status with the Vatican, giving guests exclusive benefits for a truly exceptional experience. Exclusive benefits include entering the Vatican before opening hours, access to restricted areas, skip-the-line and highly-trained expert guides.

For more information, additional tours and booking details visit citywonders.com.

Created for travel enthusiasts with inquisitive minds, City Wonders is a tour operator specializing in exclusive and expert tours throughout Italy, France, Spain and the UK. Its intimate tours and day trips invite travelers to go beyond sightseeing, bringing the wonders of each destination to life through behind-the-scene experiences. Founded by an entrepreneurial and charismatic Italian-born tour guide, the City Wonders mission is to offer unprecedented access and unexpected insight into the most popular cities, museums, monuments and landmarks around the world. For more information, visit www.citywonders.com.

Other awards City Wonders has received from Trip Advisor in 2019 include Hall of Fame status for receiving the Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years.