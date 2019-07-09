Wynn Golf Club returns to Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Las Vegas invites golfers to experience the anticipated return of the Wynn Golf Club and be among the first to play the new Tom Fazio golf course. The 18-hole championship course debuts on Friday, October 11 with a dramatically reimagined topography from the opening drive to the final putt. Guests can begin reserving tee times on Saturday, July 13.

Golf icon and course designer Tom Fazio, assisted by his son Logan, crafted a landscape of significant elevation changes set against water features and mature trees that are unique to desert golf. The only course connected to a resort on the Las Vegas Strip, the new Wynn Golf Club sits on the historic site of the Desert Inn Golf Club, a legendary venue for celebrity and pro tour golf dating back to the 1950s.

“We are excited for the next chapter of our storied history with golf at Wynn Las Vegas,” said Brian Hawthorne, Executive Director of Golf Operations. “Golfers of all skill levels will enjoy the many new aspects of the course, which offers a private escape from the fast pace of Las Vegas supported by the five-star service Wynn is known for.”