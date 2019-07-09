ExpressJet Airlines announces new managing director of crew resources

Dupont joins ExpressJet with decades of airline experience. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Operations Logistics for Horizon Air, where he led teams responsible for workforce planning, long-term maintenance planning, strategic planning and operations support. He also has network operations, crew planning and ground operations experience from careers at Air Canada and Lufthansa.

“Gerhard is a strategic operations leader whose diverse experience will greatly benefit ExpressJet as we grow our fleet with new Embraer E175s and hire record numbers of new pilots,” said Chairman and CEO Subodh Karnik. “We look forward to his expertise, particularly in crew resource planning, driving greater reliability and efficiency into our operation.”