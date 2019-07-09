Jetwing Hotels awarded 25 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence

Jetwing Hotels, the largest resort brand in the island has once again received Certificates of Excellence from the world’s largest travel site, TripAdvisor. Having been the regular recipient of these awards for the past few years running, this time around 25 properties; Calamansi Cove Villas by Jetwing, Galle Heritage Villa by Jetwing, Hotel J Ambalangoda, Jetwing Ayurveda Pavilions, Jetwing Beach, Jetwing Colombo Seven, Jetwing Jaffna, Jetwing Kaduruketha, Jetwing Kurulubedda, Jetwing Lagoon, Jetwing Lake, Jetwing Lighthouse, Jetwing Lighthouse Club, Jetwing Sea, Jetwing Surf, Jetwing Vil Uyana, Jetwing Warwick Gardens, Jetwing Yala, Kottukal Beach House by Jetwing, Mermaid Hotel & Club, North Gate by Jetwing, Oatlands by Jetwing, Saman Villas, Underneath The Mango Tree by Jetwing, Yathra Houseboat by Jetwing have been recognized for their exceptional service by TripAdvisor. Now in its ninth year, the achievement celebrates businesses that are consistently excellent – having earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

With over 4 decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Jetwing Hotels continues to choose rare and exceptionally unique destinations so guests from around the world get the opportunity to immerse themselves in local culture. While each resort and villa will take you to a world of its own coupled with luxurious offerings, unique design and architecture and stunning views of the natural surroundings, the impeccable service offered at Jetwing Hotels is unmatched. Designed by world renowned architect Geoffrey Bawa, the iconic Jetwing Lighthouse – which embodies the best of tropical modernism, elegance and old-world charm is currently undergoing a transformation in its interior design and overall experience with the objective of being positioned as the ultimate luxury boutique resort in Galle. Jetwing Hotels is also set to mark its presence in Kandy later this year with a new contemporary boutique hotel. Spanning 1.9 acres, the hotel will feature 26 plush rooms and suites with private butler service, exemplary amenities and elegant design with a local touch.

“Winning the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for 25 out of our 40 properties across the island is a true testament to our associates who are deeply committed to delivering the most genuine and personalized guest experience each and every day. We would like to thank all our guests for taking a moment of their valuable time to share the experiences on TripAdvisor. There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by our guests” said Shiromal Cooray, Chairman, Jetwing Hotels.

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

Family owned and in the tourism industry for the past 46 years, Jetwing Hotels has surpassed expectation at every aspect. Building on their foundation of being passionate, as well as the experience of true, traditional Sri Lankan hospitality, constantly pioneering discoveries captures the essence of the brand. Such a strong statement and direction have enabled Jetwing Hotels to imagine, create and manage marvels and masterpieces, where distinctive design and elegant comfort complement each other and the environment. In line with the Jetwing Hotels Sustainable Strategy, across all properties sustainable and responsible practices are given precedence with resource efficiency, community upliftment and education, and awareness being some of our key focus areas.