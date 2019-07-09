Elizabeth Taylor’s items to be auctioned on Queen Mary 2 voyage

Luxury cruise line Cunard and celebrity auction house Julien’s Auctions have partnered with House of Taylor to offer an exclusive auction exhibition of Property from the Lifestyle of Elizabeth Taylor onboard flagship liner Queen Mary 2, on the October 18 Transatlantic Crossing departing out of Southampton, England. House of Taylor is the entity that preserves and sustains Elizabeth Taylor’s legacy.

Julien’s Auctions has announced that the Property from the Lifestyle of Elizabeth Taylor auction will take place from Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8, 2019, at The Standard Oil Building in Beverly Hills and live online at juliensauctions.com. This three-day event celebrates the lifestyle and singular career of the three-time Academy Award-winning Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor and will offer her iconic fashions, film costumes and accessories, including show-stopping evening gowns and haute couture ensembles by designers Givenchy, Versace and more.

Guests on Queen Mary 2’s October 18 Transatlantic Crossing will enjoy:

• A daily, rotating exhibit of the Lifestyle of Elizabeth Taylor Collection

• Exclusive opportunity to bid on choice items in advance of the general auction in December 2019

• Q&A with Darren Julien, President and CEO of Julien’s Auctions and Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions

“It is an honor to offer our guests an exclusive preview of Elizabeth Taylor’s stunning collection onboard Queen Mary 2 and give our passengers an experience available only on Cunard,” said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. “Elizabeth Taylor was a fan of Cunard and sailed frequently on our ships.”

Highlights of the auction include:

• A beaded Versace leather biker jacket worn in her appearance on The Johnny Carson Show (estimate: $4,000-$6,000)

• Agathon Leonard, a gilt-bronze lamp featuring Loie Fuller, circa 1901, the sensational American dancer at the Folies-Bergere in Paris (estimate: $15,000-$20,000)

• A pale blue chiffon evening gown designed by Edith Head and worn by Taylor to the premier of the 1974 MGM film “That’s Entertainment” (estimate: $4,000-$6,000)

• A Givenchy emerald green silk pantsuit, worn at a 1987 AIDS Fundraiser (estimate: $2,000-$3,000)

• A leopard print pantsuit designed by Mirsa and worn in the film The Only Game in Town (20th Century Fox, 1970) (estimate: $3,000-$5,000);

• A New York Yankees jacket worn in a 2004 shoot with iconic photographer Bruce Weber (estimate: $2,000-$4,000);

Additional auction items include jewelry, wigs, fine/decorative art and household items from her residences around the world, as well as other pieces from her life and career.

“Julien’s Auctions is honored to present this three-day celebration of the life and spirit of an extraordinary woman who needs no introduction – Elizabeth Taylor,” said Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions. “We are excited to present this exhibition of glamour, beauty and style to passengers on Cunard’s iconic Queen Mary 2.”