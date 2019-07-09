Azores Airlines takes delivery of its first Airbus A321LR

Azores Airlines, the Azores archipelago-based carrier, has taken delivery of its first of three Airbus A321LRs to be leased from Air Lease Corporation, becoming the latest operator of the long-range single-aisle aircraft.

Powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, the Azores Airlines’ A321LR comprises 190 seats in a two-class configuration (16 Business class seats and 174 seats in Economy) offering premium wide-body comfort in a single-aisle aircraft cabin and with single-aisle operating costs. With this new A321LR, the Portuguese operator will continue its strategy of growth and network expansion to European destinations as well as transatlantic routes between the Azores and North America.

The A321LR is a Long Range (LR) version of the best selling A320neo Family and provides airlines with the flexibility to fly long-range operations of up to 4,000nm (7,400km) and to tap into new long-haul markets, which were not previously accessible with single-aisle aircraft.

The A321LR will join the Azores Airlines’ Airbus fleet of five single aisle aircraft comprising three A320ceo, two A321neo in service since last year. This new member of the fleet will provide Azores Airlines with more operational flexibility while leveraging on aircraft commonality.

The A320neo and its derivatives are the world’s best-selling single-aisle aircraft family with over 6,500 orders from more than 100 customers. It has pioneered and incorporated the latest technologies, including new generation engines and the industry’s reference cabin design, delivering 20% fuel cost per seat savings alone. The A320neo also offers significant environmental benefits with nearly a 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.