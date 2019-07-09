Travelport names former Sabre executive its new CEO

Travelport announced today that its board of directors has named Greg Webb, a proven leader with over 20 years of experience in the travel technology industry, as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 August 2019. Mr. Webb succeeds Gordon Wilson, who will step down as the President and CEO of Travelport. Mr. Webb will also join Travelport’s Board of Directors.

Greg Webb brings deep industry knowledge and a strong track record of commercial and operational execution. Most recently, Mr. Webb served as SVP and General Manager of Oracle Hospitality, a leading travel technology solutions provider, where he was responsible for strategy, enablement, development, sales, service and support. Prior to Oracle, Mr. Webb was Vice Chairman at Sabre, a global travel technology and services company with over $3 billion in annual revenue. During his 20-year tenure at Sabre, Mr. Webb served in various executive positions across product development and marketing and ultimately led Sabre’s largest business unit, Sabre Travel Network. Mr. Webb has also served as Chief Information Officer of BellSouth and is a member of the Board of Directors of Zyston, a security advisory firm. He earned an MBA with an emphasis in marketing from Louisiana Tech University and a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Gordon Wilson commented: “I celebrated 28 years with the company in May and have been President and CEO since 2011. It is time for me to hand over to someone else to run this business and the recent change in ownership of Travelport is the right occasion for this to happen. I firmly believe that Travelport’s new investors, Siris Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital, will be good for the company and I am delighted to be handing over to an executive as well tenured and experienced in travel technology as Greg Webb. Travelport is a great business full of great people who will work hand-in-hand with Greg, focusing all their collective skills and expertise to take the company to its next level of growth and success.”

Greg Webb said: “I am delighted to be joining Travelport, especially at such an exciting and transformative time for the company. I look forward to working with the Travelport leadership team and employees to continue to deliver innovative solutions and offer our customers great products and great service.”

John Swainson, Executive Chairman of Travelport and Siris Executive Partner, added: “Gordon has been great to work with throughout the process leading to Siris’ decision to invest in the company and the transition of its leadership. He has made an enormous contribution to Travelport over the years and we wish him well with his next endeavours. I also want to give a warm welcome to Greg, whose industry knowledge, customer-focused experience and understanding of how to best monetize technology platforms will provide Travelport with strong leadership in this new era.”