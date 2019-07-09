PATA to share secrets of storytelling with Kazakh travel industry professionals

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is set to stage the next ‘PATA Human Capacity Building Program’ in Nur-Sultan (Astana), Kazakhstan on Friday, September 20, 2019.

The half-day workshop, with the theme ‘Explore the Art of Storytelling’, is jointly organised by PATA and Kazakh Tourism and will take place during the PATA Executive Board and Board Meetings in conjunction with PATA Travel Mart 2019.

“With the success of previous Human Capacity Building Programmes in China, Nepal and the Maldives, we wanted to add further value to our host for PATA Travel Mart by organising this complimentary workshop for their local tourism stakeholders. Through this programme we aim to provide greater opportunities for them to further develop their skills and broaden their knowledge beyond their day-to-day tasks,” said PATA CEO Dr. Mario Hardy. “The workshop on the topic of storytelling has been well received by many previous participants and host organisations, and I am delighted to work with Kazakh Tourism in bringing the programme to Nur-Sultan.”

Vice Chairman at Kazakh Tourism, Mr Kairat Sadvakassov, added, “We are grateful to PATA for organising this event in Kazakhstan in frame of PTM 2019. The art of storytelling is crucial in the age of technology and social media and we foresee a great interest to attend both from public and private sectors in Kazakhstan.”

The workshop is an intensive and interactive training programme that incorporates a series of classroom interactions conducted by a leading travel industry expert coupled with practical activities, group assignments and networking opportunities.

The half-day program will be led by the Founder and Chief Strategist of GLP Films, Mr. Rob Holmes. GLP Films is a leading content marketing agency dedicated to travel and sustainability storytelling, having produced over 200 films from 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Mr. Holmes said, “GLP Films is excited to bring our award-winning storytelling and content marketing expertise to the PATA Human Capacity Building Program in Kazakhstan. This workshop will foster collaboration between tourism industry stakeholders and offer hands-on learning and application from leading case studies. We will help attendees identify their best stories, develop successful distribution campaigns, learn the key components of video production, and ultimately walk away with the tools to build a strategic marketing strategy.”

Participants will gain hands-on experience by working both individually and on team-based projects where presentations are shared at the end of the programme. From this intensive high-value training, participants will take home practical marketing strategies to be applied and implemented in their respective organisations.

Participants who have successfully completed the course will be awarded a PATA Human Capacity Building Certificate entitled: ‘Certified Asia Pacific – Explore the Art of Storytelling’.

The PATA Capacity Building Programme is the Association’s in-house/outreach initiative for Human Capital Development (HCD) focused on the tourism industry. Leveraging PATA’s network of talented industry leaders worldwide, the Association designs and implements customised training workshops for diverse organisations including government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), educational institutions and private sector businesses.

The training is delivered through innovative adult education learning techniques including case studies, group exercises, group discussions and instructor presentations. The facilitators bring knowledge, experience and expertise from a wide range of business sectors and draw from PATA’s extensive and established network in the tourism industry and beyond.

PATA designs and coordinates the workshop, providing experts who will lead and moderate exchanges among participants and offer their own perspectives and experiences. The workshop content and agenda, including the ideal profile and number of participants, are developed by PATA in close collaboration with the lead institution or organisation.

The workshop duration may vary in length from two hours to two days, depending upon the learning objectives, and may be staged at any location worldwide.