Who is the latest to jump on the romance tourism bandwagon?

The latest to promote wedding tourism from India is actually a myriad of islands in the Pacific. It is Okinawa in Japan.

To reinforce this, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) held a seminar on July 6, 2019, at the Pullman in Aerocity in Delhi, India.

Both wedding planers and suppliers from Okinawa were invited to tell the story of hosting weddings in island-rich Okinawa, where the climate, the sea, and the beaches contribute to making it a wedding-friendly destination.

Details of hotels, like Kariyushi, Rizzan Sea Park, and ANA were given by senior officials, to emphasize that the region is ready to welcome the wedding market.

Yogesh Khantal, Director of Wedding Rose, and Supriya Sinha of 1 point Hospitality and Events, spoke of how they had conducted marriage events in Okinawa.

Airlines like JAL and ANA shared how over the years they have handled weddings and how they are geared to cater to this specific market.