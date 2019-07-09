Search

BREAKING NOW

Air Italy: New winter flights

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy Mario Masciullo - eTN ItalyJuly 9, 2019 00:44
, Air Italy: New winter flights, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News

The updating program of Air Italy is related to the Milan Malpensa-New York route, adding a Saturday frequency and modifying the departure time, with the aim of optimizing schedules and connectivity with the domestic flights via Milan Malpensa.

The program has been modified to offer more convenient connections via Milan. Also, next winter 2019/20, the company has announced that it will fly to Maldives, Tenerife, Mombasa, and Zanzibar.

In particular, the departure time from Malpensa both for connections to Zanzibar and for Mombasa, as already planned also for the direct flight to Male, is expected in the late evening. This will allow the Italian customers to enjoy a more relaxing night flight, arriving in the famous destinations in the morning, ready to fully enjoy their first day of vacation.

“We continue to develop our network and innovate the product, seizing every opportunity to offer customers the best options, whether it be flight times, departure days or other elements of the overall experience,” said Rossen Dimitrov, chief operating officer of Air Italy. “These innovations reflect our ambition to offer our passengers more flexibility and more time to enjoy the destinations.”

This coming winter ’19/20 also, for the first time on leisure connections, such as Maldives, Mombasa and Zanzibar, passengers will have the opportunity to fly on the new Air Italy Business Class, which will be launched on the entire fleet this summer.

Author: Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry. His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress. During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent. Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972. Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

, Air Italy: New winter flights, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News