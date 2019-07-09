Search

Italian Federation of Travel Agents and Tourism goes international

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy Mario Masciullo - eTN ItalyJuly 9, 2019 00:05
The president of the Italian Federation of Travel Agents and Tourism (FIAVET), Ivana Jelinic, rose to the forefront of success in Italy for her diligent management of the Federation to which over 10,000 Travel agents in Italy are associated.

The merits attributed to the FIAVET president consist of having brought the brand to the international level. One year after her election as the guide of the important association, Ivana Jelinic of Croatian origin has done a job of great reordering and importance concerning travel contracts, an important element to make customers responsible for the purchase of travel packages.

The scheme was shared with other associations, subsequently ratified, and subjected to the approval of the Consumer Union.

This was followed by the complicated system regarding the new law on electronic invoicing, the resumption of relations with foreign interlocutors, and restarted international missions starting with Croatia, Turkey, and being closed with Senegal and Lebanon.

Joining Fiavet Italia means making use of multiple benefits including a concrete defense of one’s legal and tax interests provided by consultants specialized in the specific sector and making use of research concerning the motivations of the traveler. Another important point of Jelinic’s work concerns the NewGen ISS, and the fortnightly BSP.

NewGen Iss is a program launched by IATA to deliver faster, safer, and more cost-effective financial settlement services and solutions to travel agencies that rely on IATA Settlement Systems (ISS). This point bears a promise to be the customers’ heart of FIAVET operation.

It has been a difficult battle with IATA, which has always been unavailable (as governed by airlines) to review its decisions. In addition to actions against some airlines,  Ms. Jelinic  has been strong on cases of disputes and previous lawsuits.

The future activity of FIAVET involves a system conference, as well as a working hypothesis that can promote and encourage an internal dialogue within the category that presents various figures and various interests. A conference in Ankara, Turkey, in addition to active participation in the main tourism fairs of reference is in the works.

Finally, the planning of a series of training courses tailored to the real needs of travel agencies is on the table. Not the least of which are specific courses on the needs of travel agencies and promotion of company training.

Author: Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry. His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress. During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent. Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972. Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

