US Secretary of State congratulates the Commonwealth of The Bahamas

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo today congratulated the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on the 46th anniversary of their independence:

“On behalf of the people of the United States, allow me to extend my warmest wishes to the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on the 46th anniversary of your independence on July 10, 2019.

The Bahamas and the United States share a long history of close cultural, social, and economic ties, as well as a firm commitment to democratic and free market principles. Our partnership continues to deepen, notably through the recently launched U.S.-Caribbean Resilience Partnership; our close cooperation on trade, investment, and national security; and enduring people-to-people relationships. We remain firmly committed to working closely with The Bahamas to increase the safety, prosperity, and security of all of our citizens.

On this joyous occasion, the United States wishes the people of The Bahamas many years of peace and prosperity.”