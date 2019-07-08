‘Inept’ Trump says US will ‘no longer deal with’ UK ambassador

US President Donald Trump has announced that Washington will cut its ties with British ambassador Kim Darroch. “I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him,” Trump tweeted.

According to leaked cables, Darroch called the Trump administration “dysfunctional,” “inept,” and “incompetent.”

In a rambling series of tweets critical of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of Brexit, Trump called out Darroch on Monday, saying the diplomat is “not liked or well thought of within the US.”

In a series of diplomatic cables leaked to the Daily Mail and reported by the paper on Sunday, Darroch slammed the Trump administration’s hardline Iran policies, saying they are unlikely “to become more coherent anytime soon.” Darroch also panned “hawkish” hardliners within Trump’s cabinet, likely National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Throughout the telegrams –penned between 2017 and last month– Darroch refers to Trump as an “inept” and “dysfunctional” leader who “radiates insecurity,” and whose presidency could “crash and burn” at any moment.

He also ridiculed the “incendiary” “mix of fact and fiction” used by Trump to fire up the crowds at his campaign-style rallies.