Uganda’s President assents to Uganda Wildlife Bill 2017

His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, has assented to Uganda Wildlife Bill, 2017, sponsored by Minister of Tourism Wildlife And Antiquities, Professor Ephrahim Kamuntu, before it was enacted by Parliament of Uganda, effectively enacting UGANDA WILDLIFE ACT, 2019 into law.

The objective of the bill is to provide for the conservation and sustainable management of wild life; to strengthen wild life conservation and management; to continue the Uganda Wild life Authority;to streamline roles and responsibilities for institutions in wildlife conservation and management; and for other related matters

The new law comes with significant reforms transforming wildlife conservation in Uganda.

Highlights in the new law include:

1. Community participation in wildlife management strengthened through Community Wildlife Committees for each Protected Area

2. Introduces up to life sentence and fine of UGX 20Billion or both for wildlife crime involving endangered species

3. Reforms revenue sharing program into conditional grants to communities

4. Introduces compensation for wildlife induced damage outside protected areas

5. Promotes commercialization of wildlife on private land through sustainable utilization

6. Domesticated CITES implementation in Uganda.

Commenting on the Bill, Dr. Akankwasa Barirega (Principle wildlife officer at the Ministry) said The Wildlife Act, 2019 is a gamechanger for wildlife conservation in Uganda.