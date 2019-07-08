Centara Expands in Thailand with launch of new beachfront hotel in Sriracha

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has added a new destination to its Thailand collection with the launch of a beautifully designed seafront hotel facing the Gulf of Thailand in Sriracha.

The newly built Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha is the first Centara hotel in Sriracha. The beachfront location along the coast of Thailand’s eastern seaboard in Chonburi Province is 90 minutes by car from Bangkok.

The striking design of Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha, with its cool whites and hues of blue throughout, evokes the waters of the Gulf of Thailand in Sriracha, once a traditional Thai fishing village that retains an old-world charm and a slower pace of daily life, making it perfect for a relaxing couples getaway and a fun family holiday destination as well.

The 145 units offer an array of accommodation options, beginning with Superior, Deluxe and Deluxe Seaview guestrooms, which are ideal for two adults. Family Residences and Two-bedroom Suites can comfortably accommodate families of four to five and are an excellent choice for extended stays, thanks to spacious layouts as large as 64 square metres. The residences are equipped with kitchenettes and furnished with children’s bunk beds. All accommodation options come with a balcony, free Wi-Fi and Smart TVs.

Casual, classic and convenient dining options are available day and night, along with in-room dining served 24 hours a day. The crisply modern and laid-back restaurant UMI commands brilliant views from its sky deck perch. The UMI menu offers traditional Japanese cuisine including Ramen and Teppanyaki dishes, along with creative interpretations of Thai and European favourites.

In the lobby is Zing, a casual delicatessen and café that serves its signature Taiwanese-style Bubble tea and Matcha green tea throughout the day, along with a full menu of hot beverages, pastries and bakery items. Zing is a great spot for a relaxed, no-hassle lunch, with an excellent selection of sandwiches, snacks and fresh salads. Light bites, refreshments and cocktails are served poolside at Tropicana Pool Bar and at nearby Sky Bar.

Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha is an inspired choice for off-site company meetings and events. Flexible multi-purpose space can be tailored to fit a variety of setups and layout formats, and Centara’s attentive, professional staff are on hand ensure a smooth experience all around.

The seafront Sriracha location is an ideal starting point for enjoying the area’s many attractions. Pattaya’s city centre is 45 minutes away by car, and the surrounding region is home to some of Thailand’s finest golf courses. Beach and coastal attractions, including Bang Saen Beach and Bang Phra Reservoir, are just a short drive from Sriracha.

“It is especially exciting to extend Centara’s footprint to a new Thai destination,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer, Centara Hotels and Resorts. “Sriracha continues to develop as a destination for tourism and business travel, and I am confident that the hotel’s prime beachfront location, excellent facilities and spectacular design will be especially pleasing to our guests.”

Dr. Nutsarai Chaijindaratana of Smile Condo (2011) Co., LTD, the hotel’s owner, commented, “We are delighted to see our vision transformed into a finished hotel now welcoming its first guests. Our partnership with Centara has been a positive experience throughout the development phase, and we look forward to seeing the hotel contribute to Sriracha’s success in the years ahead.”

For reservations and further information, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/css/

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 71 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, China, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands -Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to double its size with additional properties in Thailand and new international markets, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

Facebook LinkedIn Instagram Twitter