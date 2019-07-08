Phuket Hotels Association launches campaign to drive MICE business to the island

Phuket Hotels Association rolls out 'Business Meets Beach' campaign

Phuket Hotels Association is inviting groups to stage their special occasions on the sun-kissed shores of Phuket, with a new collaborative campaign and an enticing promotion designed to drive more business events to Thailand’s largest island.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the “Business Meets Beach” initiative will see the association’s 70 member hotels join forces to promote Phuket as the premier destination for the MICE industry. Building on the island’s world-class facilities and spectacular natural scenery, the campaign will aim to show how Phuket’s captivating culture sets it apart from the competition.

Whether guests are planning a large-scale corporate conference, a creative team-building retreat, an intimate incentive or any other kind of get-together, Phuket has a unique ability to inspire guests. Groups can also add locally-inspired experiences, such as cultural discoveries, shopping trips, CSR activities, sightseeing excursions and offshore adventures, to ensure that every event lives long in the memory.

Most importantly, the hotels’ world-class accommodation, professional services and extensive event spaces, including vast ballrooms and beachfront venues, will guarantee that even the largest functions run smoothly and seamlessly, taking the stress out of the planning process.

“With its rare combination of stunning scenery and outstanding indoor and alfresco MICE venues, Phuket has everything that professional planners could wish for. But the island is more than simply a venue for meetings and events; it is a giant canvas on which guests can paint their own stories, themed on Phuket’s rich local culture and heritage. This is what makes our island truly special,” said Anthony Lark, President of the Phuket Hotels Association.

“Phuket is home to many outstanding hotels, each of which has its own distinct selling points for the MICE sector. It is also worth remembering that every meeting delegate is also a potential FIT guest who could return with their own family. So by working together and showcasing Phuket’s many attractions, we can create a prosperous future not only for the MICE sector, but for the island’s wider tourism industry,” he added.

As part of the Business Meets Beach campaign, a new promotion has been launched that makes meeting in Phuket even more appealing. Under the “Stay Free” initiative, 19 hotels across the island will offer a third night completely FREE, plus a complimentary cocktail reception. Running from now until 31st October 2019, this offer is valid for groups of 40 delegates or more. Other terms and conditions apply². For more information, please email [email protected]

The Business Meets Beach campaign creates opportunities for local, national and global organisations to form strong and meaningful partnerships with Phuket’s hotels. It will be promoted through co-operative marketing activities, social media updates and familiarisation trips for the trade and media throughout 2019 and 2020.

Building on the success of destination promotions undertaken by TCEB and the Tourism Authority Thailand (TAT), the overall aim of Phuket Hotels Association’s campaign is to double visitor of the island’s MICE expenditure by 2020, while also maximising the benefits to its members and the Phuket economy.