Madrid to Cairo new route on Iberia

Pending approval by authorities, Iberia will launch a new route from Madrid to Cairo on March 2, 2020.

The Spanish carrier will operate four weekly flights with an A319 aircraft which can accommodate up to 141 customers, distributed in Business and Economy cabins. Iberia will be offering more than 1,100 seats each week in this route.

Flight Schedule

To/From Flight no Days Departs Arrives Madrid-Cairo IB3350 Mon., Wed., Fri.,

Sat. 17:40 4:40 Madrid-Cairo IB3350 Mon., Wed., Fri.,

Sat. 17:40 23:30

Best Flight Connections

The flight schedule will allow Iberia customers flying from Egypt to continue their trip via Madrid airport to other 21 destinations in Spain such as Bilbao, Valencia, Seville, Malaga or Alicante, or Porto in Portugal. They will also be able to fly to 25 cities in the U.S. and Latin America.

To celebrate the launch of this new route, Iberia is offering return tickets from Cairo to Madrid starting at 239 EUR, final price*.

Cairo will become Iberia’s seventh destination in the African continent, where it also serves Casablanca, Tangiers and Marrakech in Morocco; Algiers and Oran in Algeria, as well as Dakar in Senegal.

