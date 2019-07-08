Search

Madrid to Cairo new route on Iberia

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzJuly 8, 2019 07:03
Pending approval by authorities, Iberia will launch a new route from Madrid to Cairo on March 2, 2020.

The Spanish carrier will operate four weekly flights with an A319 aircraft which can accommodate up to 141 customers, distributed in Business and Economy cabins. Iberia will be offering more than 1,100 seats each week in this route.

Flight Schedule

To/From

Flight no

Days

Departs

Arrives

Madrid-Cairo

IB3350

Mon., Wed., Fri., 
Sat.

17:40

4:40

Madrid-Cairo

IB3350

Mon., Wed., Fri., 
Sat.

17:40

23:30

Best Flight Connections

The flight schedule will allow Iberia customers flying from Egypt to continue their trip via Madrid airport to other 21 destinations in Spain such as BilbaoValenciaSeville, Malaga or Alicante, or Porto in Portugal. They will also be able to fly to 25 cities in the U.S. and Latin America.

To celebrate the launch of this new route, Iberia is offering return tickets from Cairo to Madrid starting at 239 EUR, final price*.

Cairo will become Iberia’s seventh destination in the African continent, where it also serves Casablanca, Tangiers and Marrakech in MoroccoAlgiers and Oran in Algeria, as well as Dakar in Senegal.

SOURCE  iberia.com.   More eTN News on IBERIA click here

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977). He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

