The Adnate to open in Perth : Get ready for the worlds tallest Murals

Accor has announced its new Art Series hotel in Perth will be named after one of Australian street art’s most influential big wall painters – Matt Adnate.

Matt is an artist who creates his portraits with spray paint. His monumental works portraying Indigenous people have captivated viewers around the world… and now, with the arrival of The Adnate, Perth will be home to one of the world’s tallest murals, and the first Art Series hotel dedicated to street art.

The imposing 27-storey ‘Mega Mural’ on the west-facing side of the hotel is the largest artwork Matt has painted on a building and, once completed, will feature faces which represent the cultural history and community of Perth.

This, along with a ‘Laneway Mural’, which spans more than 50m long and features multiple portraits from Matt and a collaboration with a local Indigenous artist, and Matt’s interior ‘Staircase Mural’, will completely transform the hotel both inside and out.

“I see this hotel as a beautiful canvas to tell a story about Perth’s cultural and community connection through portraiture and traditional elements,” Matt said.

“My Mega Mural will feature three large-scale portraits. It will represent the past through the cultural representation in the subject’s dressing elements, the present with contemporary faces, and the future as the subjects are the youth of today.

“What excites me most about this collaboration with Art Series is the opportunity to capture the stories and emotions of my subjects and to share them with a new audience in the west.

“I’ve always held a personal connection towards the First Nation people I paint. Whether it be a connection to country or a strong emphasis on spirituality, I believe we have a lot to learn from these people.”

Two original canvases and up to 650 reproductions of 30 of Matt’s most recognised works from around the world will adorn the walls and halls of the 250-room hotel development byGeorge Atzemis.

“To have an Art Series hotel dedicated to showcasing my work is an honour,” he said. “In more ways than one, this collaboration with Art Series is a high point in my career and I cannot wait for the doors to open in October,” he concluded.

Matt has already commenced work on the murals and passers-by are already stopping and soaking it in.

Accor Chief Operating Officer Pacific, Simon McGrath, said The Adnate is destined to become an iconic landmark in Perth’s CBD.

“The Adnate’s Mega Mural will face the city centre for all to enjoy, and we are thrilled to announce Matt Adnate as the namesake artist for our ninth Art Series hotel in Perth,” Mr McGrath said.

“Matt is a next generation artist who reflects the expansive view on Australian art. His unique artistic style and experience with painting large-scale murals in main cities around Australia and the world made him the ideal namesake artist for the scale and design of our newest Art Series hotel in Perth.

“This hotel heralds the arrival of the Art Series brand in Western Australia and demonstrates our commitment to growing this iconic Australian hotel brand – Australia’s only boutique hotel brand creating art inspired experiences for guests.”

A seamless combination of art, design and functionality, the hotel will be a powerful representation of contemporary creativity, with connected and inspiring spaces for guests to discover.

The Adnate will also be home to a chic new international food and beverage destination, serving Mediterranean cuisine and the city’s best cocktails. The venue will be centred around the hotel’s stunning pool area on level one, positioned directly above Hay Street.

The hotel will also feature a gymnasium and a function room, fully equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology.

Art Series Hotels transformed the Australian market when it launched in 2009. Signature art experiences at The Adnate will include the infamous art tours, in-room art channels and art libraries. Branded Smart Cars and Lekker bicycles will be available to explore all that Perth has to offer and further afield.

The Art Series portfolio includes Melbourne hotels The Olsen, South Yarra; The Blackman, St Kilda Road; The Cullen, Prahan; The Larwill, Parkville; The Chen, Box Hill, along with The Watson in Walkerville, South Australia and The Johnson and The Fantauzzo in Brisbane, Queensland.

The Adnate will add to Accor’s growing presence in Perth of 14 properties.

artserieshotels.com.au. – more on ACCOR: