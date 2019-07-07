Tsunami warning issued after massive 7.0 magnitude Indonesia earthquake

A tsunami warning was issued by Indonesia‘s geophysics agency , after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck in the Moloccan Sea to the country’s east. Apparently, the figure was later downgraded to 7.0.

The quake struck shortly after 10 PM local time on Sunday, at a depth of 36km, the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics reported.

The earthquake’s epicenter lies 180km southeast of Mandano, a city with a population of 450,000, and 129km west of Ternate, home to 200,000.

So far there have been no reports of damages or victims.

USGS issued the following Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.9

Date-Time • 7 Jul 2019 15:08:39 UTC

• 8 Jul 2019 00:08:39 near epicenter

Location 0.545N 126.228E

Depth 24 km

Distances • 131.5 km (81.5 mi) WSW of Ternate, Indonesia

• 149.6 km (92.8 mi) W of Sofifi, Indonesia

• 168.9 km (104.7 mi) ESE of Tondano, Indonesia

• 180.1 km (111.6 mi) ESE of Tomohon, Indonesia

• 185.2 km (114.8 mi) SE of Manado, Indonesia

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 6.2 km; Vertical 4.7 km

Parameters Nph = 93; Dmin = 129.0 km; Rmss = 1.02 seconds; Gp = 21°