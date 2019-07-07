50 years of Pride biggest in Cologne means “Many together, strong”: Tourists welcome

The largest pride parade is about to start in Cologne Germany. It’s not only one of the biggest local festivals, but also one of the largest travel and tourism events in Germany.

Fifty years ago in June, the first major uprisings of LGBTIQ * took place on Christopher Street in New York because of police harassment. It was the militant prelude to a worldwide emancipation movement that has taken different courses in many countries to this day.

Today, LGBTIQ * have almost achieved equal rights in many countries around the world. But not in countries with rigid repression, and the fact is also that homo, trans * and bi-phobia is on the rise again.