50 years of Pride biggest in Cologne means “Many together, strong”: Tourists welcome
The largest pride parade is about to start in Cologne Germany. It’s not only one of the biggest local festivals, but also one of the largest travel and tourism events in Germany.
Fifty years ago in June, the first major uprisings of LGBTIQ * took place on Christopher Street in New York because of police harassment. It was the militant prelude to a worldwide emancipation movement that has taken different courses in many countries to this day.
Today, LGBTIQ * have almost achieved equal rights in many countries around the world. But not in countries with rigid repression, and the fact is also that homo, trans * and bi-phobia is on the rise again.
In Germany, the AfD presented in the Bundestag the request to abolish marriage for all, and the new CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer openly defends the rejection of same-sex marriage. Plus the fact that violence against LGBTIQ * has increased by 30% in recent years.
“50 years of pride – MANY. TOGETHER. STRONG! We are MANY and we have to stand TOGETHER and STRONG against the sharp winds of right and group-focused enmity.”
WE ARE ALL TOGETHER STRONG, and with MANY TOGETHER, we will achieve our goals of full equality.
THE BATTLE IS STILL NOT OVER!
Cologne invited visitors to come to Cologne Pride and today, Sunday is the 50 years of Pride, Together we are strong parade in this German city by the Rhine river.
Cologne has always been different than most cities in Europe and Germany. It has the largest Cathedral, the most tolerant people and is leading the Carnival in Germany.
In addition to countless political, cultural and party events, two elements will form the core of ColognePride: the CSD street festival in the city centre and the big CSD demonstration.
The CSD street festival from 6 to 7 July is a colorful party featuring flamboyant performances, rousing speeches and emotional highlights. On the three big stages — the main stage on the Heumarkt, the Politur (Politics and Culture) stage on the Alter Markt (Old Market), and the dance stage on the forecourt of Cologne’s traditional banqueting hall, the Gürzenich — the guests include the ESC winner Conchita Wurst, Haddaway and Melanie C ft. Think The Pink.
The complete stage program: main stage | Politur stage
The demonstration for diversity began at 12 noon on 7 July on the Deutzer Brücke (Deutz Bridge), which offers a panoramic view of Cologne’s historic Old Town (Altstadt). Since 1991, ColognePride has advocated for the legal and social acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual, intersexual and transgender individuals.
ColognePride is the joint demonstration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, transgender and intersexual people as well as their friends and supporters.
Unconditional social acceptance is and remains our stated aim. Likewise, ColognePride is an expression of self-confidence and zest for life.
Demonstrating together and speaking out for our claims make up the success of ColognePride, as well as its impact on society and politics.
