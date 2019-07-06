Casa Perfect: Retailing Takes on a New Persona

Research suggests that retail is going the way of the Model T and dinosaurs. In reality, retailing is borrowing from the travel and tourism playbook and morphing shopping into a delightful, immersive, experience (even an adventure).

As a Class A Shopper who strongly believes in Retail Therapy (usually more energizing than a trip to a therapist), department store and boutique shopping has become a bore. Even sample sales are dull and Javits expos (from furniture and food to jewelry and clothing) are uninspiring because the vendors are not engaged with the attendees and not permitted to sell their products on the showroom floor.

The level of frustration is enough to cause a migraine. You see it! You want it! Pull out the credit card (or cash) – and then told you cannot buy it! You can order it and have it shipped! NO (says my inner child), I want it and I want it NOW. Amazon understands my need for immediate gratification, why are other enterprises refusing to follow the path of least resistance. If the consumer sees something and is willing/able to pay for it – why not sell it? It makes no sense to me!

Fortunately, change is edging into the sales space, and Casa Perfect is changing the dull to dramatic.

Enter Casa Perfect

From the outside, Casa Perfect looks like any other 1850s (fin de siècle) 21’ wide brownstone townhouse in Manhattan that was renovated by architect David Chipperfield and originally owned by Nat Rothschild. Located on a small, tree-lined street in the west Village, there is no way to anticipate the unique quality and beauty of the furniture and fixtures displayed and available for sale behind the stone façade.

What is behind the doors? An absolutely stunning Manhattan “home” – where everything can be acquired and the sales team acts more like museum cuarators and docens than sales representative. Casa Perfect defines itself as a “roving gallery space with a uniquely curated collection” inspired by the architecture. The selected works represents American and international artists, offering buyers, designers, and collectors the time and space to expore the furniture, fixtures and textiles that link together the idea of functional works of art.

Peek Inside:

Central Staircase of British oak by David Chippfield who was awarded the RIBA Royal Gold Medal for Architecture in 2013 and in 2014, the Praemium Imperiale by the Japan Art Association in recognition of a lifetime of work).

Ceramic Chair by Reinaldo Sanguino, a Venezuelan-born artist and ceramicist based in New York City.

Lighting by Franz West for Memphis. West studied at the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna with Bruno Gironcoli.

Pinch Moreau Bed; Adam Pogue Quilt

A nook morphs into a bedroom for Alhadeff and his partner, Jason Duzanky. Casa Perfect does double duty as a home and showroom…for at least the next 5 years. The amazing space blends art/design and commerce into sexy and sensuous space that becomes an experience.

Chandelier by Piet Hein Eek for Veronese punctuates the master bath. Born in Holland, Piet Hein Eek is considered one of Europe’s most important leaders in sustainable art and design and noted for his use of repurposed materials.

The Neon lamp is by Jochen Holz who is noted for his one-off glass objects that are made in east London. Holz transforms prefabricated glass tubes into glassware and other glass objects through melting glass over a torch.

Cypriot-born, London-based, Michael Anastassiades designed this Mobile Chandelier. The designer is noted for pieces that combine shapes (cylinders, spheres, tubes) and textures (mirrors, crystals and polished bronze) that are interesting and imaginative.

By Appointment Only Gallery

This 5-storey residential space is a reason to travel to Manhattan. Every inch of the house, from the façade to the tiles and vases require OMGs tethered to a search for a credit card to make an immediate purchase. For additional information: https://www.thefutureperfect.com

