Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt responsible for Tourism Crisis in Bulgaria?

Bulgarian Minister of tourism Nikolina Angelkova told journalists that tourism arrivals to the Black Sea region are expected to go down 3-6% this summer.

Minister Angelkova said the ministry projected as early as end-2018 that it would be a very difficult season, with many challenges.

The minister blames Turkey, Tunisia, and Egypt for the downturn, accusing them of subsidizing the visitor’s industry.

The minister explained:”We are launching a special mechanism to support organized tourism.”

Asked whether the current slowdown was due to the geopolitical situation, Minister Angelkova said there are many factors. “Tourism is a highly competitive economic sector, and it greatly depends on how we approach it. There are difficult situations, but we are taking measures to overcome them. We are working for season 2020-2021.”

