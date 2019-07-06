Massive magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Southern California

A Powerful earthquake has been recorded in Southern California, according to the European Quake Monitor and the USGS.

The 6.9 magnitude quake registered near Ridgecrest, California, in the environs of Death Valley National Park, on Friday night according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake superseded the previous day’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which had been the largest to hit Southern California in a decade and struck the same area during the afternoon, followed by two magnitude 4 aftershocks.

The Independence Day tremors were centered in the Searles Valley area of San Bernadino and were reportedly felt as far away as the Mexican border and northern Nevada.

UPDATE

The quake initially registered as 7.1 in magnitude and was later revised to 6.9 by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

According to statistic data, the economic loss could be 100 million Dollars or more. Multiple injuries and fires are reported. So far no casualties are known, but some injuries are reported on social media.

LAX airport runways are getting inspected.

