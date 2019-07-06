Bartlett meets Jamaica’s First Kenyan High Commissioner to Jamaica

JamaicaTourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (seen right in the main photo) receives an honorary Kenyan passport from the High Commissioner of Kenya to Jamaica, His Excellency Anthony Muchiri.

The occasion was a courtesy call to the Minister’s new Kingston office on July 4, 2019, where they discussed the possibilities to enhance collaboration in the tourism sector in areas such as training and exchange programs.

Ambassador Muchuri is the first Kenyan High Commissioner to Jamaica.

Above, Minister Bartlett (seen right) paused for a photograph with the High Commissioner of Kenya to Jamaica, His Excellency Anthony Muchir (seen left) and his wife Olive.