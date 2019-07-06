Amsterdam will not host 2020 Eurovision

Amsterdam will not be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2020.

Amsterdam authorities will not submit a bid to hold an international Eurovision contest next year, because they could not find a suitable venue for the show. It was originally planned that the competition will take place at the Ziggo Dome indoor arena, but the organizers were not able to rearrange previous lease commitments of the arena.

The authorities could not find a suitable alternative to the Ziggo Dome, so they were forced to abandon Eurovision 2020 ambitions. Now Maastricht, Arnhem, Hertogenbosch, Utrecht and Rotterdam will compete for the right to host the international event.