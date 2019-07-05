Seychelles – the garden of Eden – welcomes 12 contestants to Miss Reunion Crown

Passengers disembarking from the Air Austral flight on this Friday morning at the Seychelles International Airport had the pleasure of stepping under the Seychelles sun alongside 12 beautiful contestants to the Miss Reunion to be crowned in August this year.

Seychelles was this year’s first choice made by the Miss Reunion Committee to host the official photo shoot of the Miss Reunion competition in preparation of the candidates for their Grand finale to be held in August.

Aside from the 12 beauty icons from Reunion, the delegation saw the presence of Miss Réunion 2018 also crowned third Princess at the Miss France 2018, Ms. Morgane Soucramanien.

The delegation composed of 25 people including Antenne Réunion television crew- Official broadcaster for Miss Reunion-, photographers of Miss Réunion, Make-up artists and designers, is headed by the President of Miss Réunion committee Mr. Aziz Patel and the director for the Miss Réunion pageant Mrs. Amida Hussein.

The STB representative in reunion Mrs. Bernadette Honore who collaborated with the Miss Reunion committee to make the project a success was also present on the flight.

Speaking at the airport where she personally welcomed the contestant, Mrs. Sherin Francis Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive stated that she was pleased that the destination was chosen for their official preparation.

“It is an honour to have the Miss Reunion contestant here in Seychelles for the first time. Reunion is a flourishing market and their presence on the Island will help accentuate the visibility of the destination. It is undeniable that the media exposure Seychelles would receive through the broadcast of their journey in Seychelles will have excellent returns for the destination,” said Mrs, Francis.

Ketsia Marie, Miss Creole Des Iles Seychelles 2018 was also present at the airport alongside Mrs. Francis to welcome our Reunion guest.

On his part, the President of Miss Réunion committee Mr. Aziz Patel mentioned that this trip is an important part of the contestants’ journey as beauty ambassadors for Reunion.

He further mentioned that is an opportunity for the candidates to learn more about themselves live together and prepare themselves for the Grand finale.

During their stay in Seychelles, the Miss Reunion contestants will be photographed at various touristic places around Mahé, Praslin and La Digue including the Botanical Garden, Victoria town and the most popular beaches.

The Miss Reunion contestants will be leaving Seychelles on July 7, 2019 on Air Austral, the partner airline of the Miss Reunion.