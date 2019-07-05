Successful Seychelles roadshow on South African soil to woo travelers to the destination

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) and its local partners took to the cities of Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town for its annual roadshow to close the month of June.

The roadshow organised by the STB office in South Africa, aims at enticing the South African and promote the different attractive holiday options to Seychelles.

During the roadshow, the STB team alongside the travel experts from 15 exhibiting companies met on a one-to-one basis with the participants during which they made presentations about their products and services.

This year, over 300 existing and new travel agents/tour operators attended the three dedicated Seychelles workshops from June 25 to 27.

The focus marketing strategy for the roadshow was the promotion of Seychelles as a ‘must visit’ destination and knowing what is on offer.

Speaking after the workshop, the STB Director for South Africa, Lena Hoareau stated that the roadshow was a definite success for STB and the various partners.

“Seychelles remains a destination of great interest on the South African market and it is the dream of everyone to travel to those islands. The roadshow and other workshops that we organise throughout the year focus on equipping the tour operators and travel agents with information so that they can better sell the destination,” she said.

She stressed that by attending the roadshow, the participants are able to gain new knowledge on the destination as a product and its unique selling points.

Participants also had an opportunity to hear from the various exhibiting partners the different holiday packages on offer, flights details including the various airlines and connections to Seychelles, as well as accommodation options and finally the various activities both on land and at sea.

“Through the good range of exhibitors at our roadshow this year, we covered every aspect of booking a Seychelles holiday,” she added.

The STB Director for South Africa mentioned her appreciation towards the agents for turning up in high numbers and for supporting destination Seychelles.

The Seychelles Tourism Board’s team at the roadshow was led by the STB Regional Director for Africa and America, Mr. David Germain, who stated his confidence in the trade.

Mr. Germain mentioned the importance of the tourism board’s effort to provide the right platforms for the travel agents’ in order to keep them motivated and encouraged to continue selling the destination.

Besides Mr. Germain and Mrs. Hoareau, Marketing Executive Ms. Christina Cecile from the STB Headquarters also represented STB.

The other exhibitors were Air Seychelles, Creole Travel Services, 7 Degrees South, Berjaya Hotels, Constance Hotels and Resorts, Kempinski Seychelles Resort, Coral Strand and Savoy Seychelles Resort, Southern Sun Hotels, Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association, Holiday Factory, Seyunique, Thompsons Holidays, Cruises International and Sunsail & The Moorings.

Participants had an opportunity to win several prizes including trips to the tropical islands, at the end of the workshop in each city.

