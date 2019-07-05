Europe’s largest fresco unveiled at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles complex

Paris is now home to Europe’s largest fresco! The roof of Pavilion 3 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition complex is the canvas for a masterpiece of contemporary urban art.

This is not the first such project by Ella & Pitr, a couple known for creating monumental murals on roofs, fields, facades, etc. At the beginning of June, the artist pair spent ten intensive days creating this work, assisted by a team and the use of a drone to find their way around. Viparis initiated this project, which invited these artists with special know-how, and who are accustomed to such massive projects, to work on one of its most emblematic sites.

In 2015, Viparis launched a vast renovation program at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The goal of this effort, which is due to be completed in 2024, is to raise the exhibition complex to the highest international standards, but also to transform it into a real Paris neighborhood. As part of this, Viparis strives to involve artists in this process while it diversifies the visitor experience. Pavilion 3 will be razed at the end of 2022 to make way for a brand-new structure – Ella & Pitr’s artwork is therefore both outstanding and ephemeral.

“The scope of Ella & Pitr’s work is a perfect match for the scale of the Porte de Versailles complex, as well as the site’s engagement with the city of Paris. In addition, the issues their work raises about the value of the ephemeral are a reflection of the event management industry, as well as Viparis’s renovation efforts. The convergence of these shared values makes it possible to create an exceptional work of art – a first for Paris Expo Porte de Versailles,”

said Pablo Nakhlé Cerruti, CEO, Viparis