Aeromexico: 1,753,000 passengers transported in June
Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. today reported June 2019 operational results.
- Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 753 thousand passengers in June; a 5.8% year-on-year decrease. International passenger numbers increased by 0.8%, while domestic passenger numbers decreased by 9.6%.
- Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs), increased by 0.2%, year-on-year. Aeromexico’s capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), decreased by 2.3% year-on-year.
- Aeromexico’s June load factor was 84.9%, a 2.1 p.p. increase versus June 2018.
|
June
|
YTD June
|
2019
|
2018
|
Var
|
2019
|
2018
|
Var
|
RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)
|
Domestic
|
948
|
1,078
|
-12.1%
|
5,712
|
6,102
|
-6.4%
|
International
|
2,732
|
2,597
|
5.2%
|
15,249
|
14,885
|
2.4%
|
Total
|
3,681
|
3,675
|
0.2%
|
20,962
|
20,987
|
-0.1%
|
ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)
|
Domestic
|
1,137
|
1,287
|
-11.6%
|
6,985
|
7,399
|
-5.6%
|
International
|
3,196
|
3,150
|
1.4%
|
18,279
|
18,537
|
-1.4%
|
Total
|
4,334
|
4,438
|
-2.3%
|
25,264
|
25,937
|
-2.6%
|
Load Factor (itinerary, %)
|
p.p.
|
p.p.
|
Domestic
|
83.4
|
83.8
|
-0.4
|
81.8
|
82.5
|
-0.7
|
International
|
85.5
|
82.5
|
3.0
|
83.4
|
80.3
|
3.1
|
Total
|
84.9
|
82.9
|
2.1
|
83.0
|
80.9
|
2.0
|
Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)
|
Domestic
|
1,062
|
1,176
|
-9.6%
|
6,453
|
6,775
|
-4.8%
|
International
|
691
|
686
|
0.8%
|
3,838
|
3,905
|
-1.7%
|
Total
|
1,753
|
1,861
|
-5.8%
|
10,291
|
10,680
|
-3.6%