Aeromexico: 1,753,000 passengers transported in June

Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. today reported June 2019 operational results.

  • Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 753 thousand passengers in June; a 5.8% year-on-year decrease. International passenger numbers increased by 0.8%, while domestic passenger numbers decreased by 9.6%.
  • Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs), increased by 0.2%, year-on-year. Aeromexico’s capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), decreased by 2.3% year-on-year.
  • Aeromexico’s June load factor was 84.9%, a 2.1 p.p. increase versus June 2018.

 June 

 YTD June 

2019

2018

 Var 

2019

2018

 Var 

 RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 

 Domestic 

948

1,078

-12.1%

5,712

6,102

-6.4%

 International 

2,732

2,597

5.2%

15,249

14,885

2.4%

 Total 

3,681

3,675

0.2%

20,962

20,987

-0.1%

 ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 

 Domestic 

1,137

1,287

-11.6%

6,985

7,399

-5.6%

 International 

3,196

3,150

1.4%

18,279

18,537

-1.4%

 Total 

4,334

4,438

-2.3%

25,264

25,937

-2.6%

 Load Factor (itinerary, %) 

p.p.

p.p.

 Domestic 

83.4

83.8

-0.4

81.8

82.5

-0.7

 International 

85.5

82.5

3.0

83.4

80.3

3.1

 Total 

84.9

82.9

2.1

83.0

80.9

2.0

 Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands) 

 Domestic 

1,062

1,176

-9.6%

6,453

6,775

-4.8%

 International 

691

686

0.8%

3,838

3,905

-1.7%

 Total 

1,753

1,861

-5.8%

10,291

10,680

-3.6%
