Air Canada launches unique pop up YYCaesar Bar in Calgary

Air Canada today announced its YYCaesar Bar will pop-up in Calgary during Stampede week, offering Calgarians and visitors alike the opportunity to sample several varieties of Canada’s national cocktail, take-off on an Air Canada flight through a virtual reality experience, and help support the important work of the Calgary Firefighters Charitable Foundation. People will also have the chance to win two tickets daily to any Air Canada destination. YYCaesar Bar by Air Canada pops up from Saturday, July 6 until Sunday, July 14.

“We are delighted to bring visitors from across Canada and around the world to the Stampede and Calgary’s city-wide celebration. We can’t think of a better occasion to launch our one-of-a-kind YYCaesar Bar pop-up, right in the downtown core where the legendary Caesar was originally created 50 years ago,” said Ferio Pugliese, Air Canada’s Senior Vice President – Air Canada Express & Government Relations.

“Building on our more than 80-year history and our long-standing commitment to serving Calgary and the rest of Alberta , we look forward to welcoming even more people to our award winning hospitality and invite everyone to explore the more than 200 destinations we fly to globally, including 59 directly from Calgary ,” concluded Ferio.

“The Calgary Firefighters Charitable Foundation, or CF2, is proud to announce our partnership with Air Canada. Funds raised through YYCaesar Bar by Air Canada will support our SAFE (Support After Fires and Emergencies) program initiatives,” says President Mike Henson . “Calgary Firefighters Charitable Foundation’s (CF2’s) mission is to serve and assist our citizens in their time of need. Our programs provide our citizens with resource information, education and/or financial assistance after an emergency – we are not done when the trucks leave, we are only beginning.”

YYCaesar Bar by Air Canada Caesar choices:

In addition to the classic Caesar originally created by Calgary’s Walter Chell , YYCaesar Bar by Air Canada will also present customized Caesars inspired by the Calgary Flames, Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic Athletes, and a modern twist on the original.

Caesars are priced at $7.00 each with a portion of proceeds from every Caesar sold going to support the Calgary Firefighters Charitable Foundation to support their critical work keeping Calgarians safe and resilient.

Where and When:

•117-8th Ave SW on Stephen Avenue between 1st St SW and Centre

•Open to the public from Sat., July 6 to Sun., July 14 from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm daily