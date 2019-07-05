Search

BREAKING NOW

Lufthansa Group’s airlines named best carriers for business travelers in Europe

mm Chief Assignment EditorJuly 5, 2019 15:30
, Lufthansa Group’s airlines named best carriers for business travelers in Europe, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News

The airlines of the Lufthansa Group took first and third place in the category “Best Airline for Business Travelers in German and European Transport” At this year’s Business Traveler Awards, which were presented yesterday in Frankfurt. Lufthansa took first place and Eurowings won bronze.

“The Lufthansa Group Airlines are aligning its product development with current and future customer needs. The fact that Lufthansa was chosen as the best airline for business travellers shows that customers reward our investments in product and service as well as the outstanding service of our employees,” says Heike Birlenbach, Senior Vice President Sales Lufthansa Hub Airlines and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Hub Frankfurt.

 

mm

Author: Chief Assignment Editor

Chief Assignment Duty Editor based in Honolulu

, Lufthansa Group’s airlines named best carriers for business travelers in Europe, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News