Free SIM cards for all visitors: A World Beyond Imagination is a reality in Abu Dhabi
Clearing immigration in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates means a visitor will now get their own phone number and a loaded SIM card from the immigration officer.
The SIM cards with free data, international calling minutes and text messages. This was announced by the UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced in Abu Dhabi
The free tourist friendly SIM cards will be valid for a month and they will get automatically renewed if the tourist extends their visa.
The agreement between the authority and TeleKomNow was signed at the authority’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday by Colonel Khamees Al Kaabi, executive director for Musanada Services at the authority and Charbel Fawaz Litany, chairman and CEO of TeleKomNow.
A World beyond Imagination is the slogan for Abu Dhabi to the world. If anything the free SIM card is an excellent marketing plot and a way to monitor tourists and their phone calls and text messages. It an excellent and unique way to get global publicity for Abu Dhabi tourism.