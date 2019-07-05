Naked British Airways Crew loves to spin the bottle

Three British Airways cabin crew ‘loved to spin the bottle’ in their room in Singapore after a 14-hour flight. After all, it was a wild night of free drinks smuggled from the plane.

After many spins, it became hot and hotter and clothes had to go.

After some ‘snogging and fumbling’ the woman and two men were dared to sprint naked down the corridor, what they did with a lot of noise and on knocking on doors of other hotel rooms.

After they were reported to British Airways officials the airline issued a statement saying they don’t tolerate unruly behavior by staff.

BA London is now investigating and the crew may be dismissed from their duties.

www.britishairways.com