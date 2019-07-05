Dominican Republic Tourism Recovery analyzed after deadly threat to American visitors

A report shows that the slump in bookings and jump in cancellations of flights to the Dominican Republic is recovering. The downfall for the tourism industry in the Dominican Republic coincided with a number of tourist suffering unexpected death at RIU Palace Punta Cana and Hardrock Hotel and Casino Punta Cana in May and June this year.

From the 1st June to the 2nd July, bookings for July and August from the USA to the Dominican Republic fell by 84.4% compared to the equivalent period in 2018. However, daily data reveals that bookings bottomed on June 19th, two days after the death of Vittorio Caruso and they exceeded cancellations again on June 26th. In the two months prior to the deaths on 30th May of Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day, bookings had been up 2.8%.

The decline in bookings to the Dominican Republic was offset by a surge in bookings for other Caribbean destinations, most notably Jamaica, Bahamas, and Aruba. However, with the recovery in bookings for the Dominican Republic, the surge of interest in those islands has slowed.

An expert said;“The deaths of US citizens which occurred around the end of May and early June triggered an avalanche of media interest and speculation. That kind of attention was bound to put some holidaymakers off and indeed that is what we saw. I am greatly relieved for the Dominican Republic that the crisis in confidence appears to be abating and I am hopeful that it will be relatively short-lived, particularly if there are no more deaths and if the current FBI investigation establishes a clear cause of death in each case and none of the causes was sinister.”

Source: ForwardKeys on Dominican Republic