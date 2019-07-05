Swiss-Belhotel International expands in Indonesia

Swiss-Belhotel International, the global hospitality management chain, has continued the rapid expansion of its Indonesian portfolio with the launch of a newly-rebranded hotel in Bogor, West Java.

Swiss-Belhotel Bogor opened on July 3rd, 2019 with a tumpeng cutting and celebration attended by representatives from the owning company including PT Hotel Property Internasional Director Braja Ekasukma and representative of PT Inti Keramik Alamasri Industri Tbk, Head of Property Management I Gede Wahyu. Swiss-Belhotel International is represented by Executive Director Matthew Faull, Senior Vice President of Operations and Development Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia – Emmanuel Guillard and Vice President of Operations and Project – Indonesia Lee Richards, corporate clients and journalists.

Conveniently located on Jalan Salak and featuring a wide range of upscale facilities, Swiss-Belhotel Bogor is perfectly positioned for business and leisure travellers. Standing 20 storeys high, it is one of the city’s tallest hotels, promising spectacular city and mountain views.

“Swiss-Belhotel International proudly welcomes Swiss-Belhotel Bogor into our fast-growing global portfolio. This exceptional hotel will be a preferred choice for visitors to Bogor, and its extensive meeting facilities will make it a venue of choice for event planners. We look forward to introducing guests to a new era of upscale international hospitality at Swiss-Belhotel Bogor,” said Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International.

Nestled in the hills 300 metres above sea level, Bogor is an important economic centre housing many corporate offices, industrial hubs and scientific centres. It’s also a popular destination for business travellers and families who want to escape the heat of Jakarta.

Since arriving in Indonesia more than 25 years ago, Swiss-Belhotel International has built an extensive collection of more than 60 hotels and resorts all across the country. It is now one of the country’s most well-known and well-loved international hotel brands. This is highlighted by the fact the group has been named as “Indonesia’s Leading Global Hotel Chain” at the Indonesia Travel and Tourism Awards (ITTA) eight times.

For more information about Swiss-Belhotel International, please visit www.swiss-belhotel.com.