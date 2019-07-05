Search

BREAKING NOW

High-speed rail travel: Which country is number one?

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy Mario Masciullo - eTN ItalyJuly 5, 2019 00:57
, High-speed rail travel: Which country is number one?, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News

Which countries in the world have the most advanced high-speed rail infrastructures for travel in the world? And who ranks top of the list?

Of the first 20 lines judged on the basis of the maximum and effective speed of the trains, the length of the sections in operation, and that of the sections under construction, the first place goes to China with over 30,000 kilometers of active high-speed routes.

Italy, with its 896 kilometers of high-speed operational line, ranks seventh, while Spain gains the European podium with 904 kilometers of routes.

Europe has 6 countries among the top 10 on the list and is the only continent where high-speed trains cross national borders, linking states to each other. The Eurostar train, for example, launched for the first time in 1994, links London, Paris, and Brussels.

Italy has one of the fastest lines in Europe, with a top speed record of 394 km/h, second only to France and Spain.

Thanks to the high speed, it is in fact possible to cover the 580 kilometers of the Milan-Rome line in just 2 hours and 55 minutes.

Information was gathered by Omio, a digital platform specializing in booking train, bus, and plane travel.

Author: Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry. His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress. During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent. Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972. Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

, High-speed rail travel: Which country is number one?, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News