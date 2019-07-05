Italian Railways plans for 20 million more tourists

A tourism development is being promoted and has launched by FS, the Italian State Railways System Group in Rome.

Attending a presentation that took place at the Roma Tiburtina Railway Sation in Italy, the largest after Roma Termini main station, were Gian Marco Centinaio, Minister of Agricultural, Food, Forestry, and Tourism Policies; Danilo Toninelli, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport; and Gianfranco Battisti, CEO of the FS Italiane Group.

The FS Group’s industrial plan expects to intercept 20 million more tourists by 2023 and the Tourism Development Hub will respond to the growing demand for tourism in Italy, which is increasingly characterized by different mobility and travel planning needs.

The activities of the group will concern 8 action areas: commercial offer, intermodality, historic trains, sweet tourism, experiential tourism, culture and music, real estate, and digital infrastructure.

The actions planned for the FS Group will be dedicated to Italian and foreign tourists who, thanks to a multimodal offer, will have a system of products and services tailored, integrated, digitalized, and sustainable, to reach the main sea, mountain, and art cities in Italy.