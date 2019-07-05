Search

BREAKING NOW

Italian Railways plans for 20 million more tourists

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy Mario Masciullo - eTN ItalyJuly 5, 2019 00:48
, Italian Railways plans for 20 million more tourists, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News

A tourism development is being promoted and has launched by FS, the Italian State Railways System Group in Rome.

Attending a presentation that took place at the Roma Tiburtina Railway Sation in Italy, the largest after Roma Termini main station, were Gian Marco Centinaio, Minister of Agricultural, Food, Forestry, and Tourism Policies; Danilo Toninelli, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport; and Gianfranco Battisti, CEO of the FS Italiane Group.

The FS Group’s industrial plan expects to intercept 20 million more tourists by 2023 and the Tourism Development Hub will respond to the growing demand for tourism in Italy, which is increasingly characterized by different mobility and travel planning needs.

The activities of the group will concern 8 action areas: commercial offer, intermodality, historic trains, sweet tourism, experiential tourism, culture and music, real estate, and digital infrastructure.

The actions planned for the FS Group will be dedicated to Italian and foreign tourists who, thanks to a multimodal offer, will have a system of products and services tailored, integrated, digitalized, and sustainable, to reach the main sea, mountain, and art cities in Italy.

Author: Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry. His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress. During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent. Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972. Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

, Italian Railways plans for 20 million more tourists, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News