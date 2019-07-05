Lemon Tree Hotels enters Mumbai market

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., marked its entry into Mumbai this week with the launch of Lemon Tree Premier at the Mumbai International Airport.

The hotel is located in Mumbai’s business hub of Andheri East, suitable for both business and leisure travelers as well as the local corporate segment in India’s business capital.

Located on Andheri Kurla Road, the hotel is in close proximity to key hubs like SEEPZ, Bombay Exhibition Center, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and is not far from Juhu Beach.

This is the second city in Maharashtra, after Pune, with a Lemon Tree Premier and the third city in Maharashtra, after Aurangabad and Pune where the group operates.