Ancient city with world-class beaches embraces sustainability

Friend of the Sea, a global certification standard for products and services that respect and protect the marine environment, announced today that it has awarded the city of Noto in Sicily with its Sustainable Beach Certification. This standard validates Noto’s proven commitment to protecting its beaches as a part of the marine environment.

“Noto’s beaches are a treasure, visited by thousands upon thousands of people every year,” said Paolo Bray, Director of Friend of the Sea. “We feel honored that the city has chosen to embrace environmental sustainability through certification with our organization.” The Friend of the Sea criteria for sustainable beach includes environmental awareness, proper waste disposal, no disposable plastic, water quality and respect for the natural ecosystem.

Friend of the Sea developed its Sustainable Beach Certification because of the impact on the seaboard, as well as marine wildlife, caused by millions of people who visit the world’s beaches every year. “It’s a two-sided situation,” Bray added. “We want to protect the beach and the sea. At the same time, by having the beach proclaim its commitment to the environment, our certification presents a great opportunityto inform people about the value of clean, sustainable beaches. The beach is literally where most human beings encounter the sea. What better place to discuss marine sustainability?”

Noto is one of the oldest and most storied cities in the entire Mediterranean region, dating back to the time of the fall of Troy. It has been under Greek rule. It was a “federated city” under the Roman Empire and a Latin municipium in a later Era. Noto was under Muslim rule for two centuries. The city is full of fascinating ancient buildings and sites. Modern day Noto is known for great summer vacations that provide high culture, great food and beach time. Noto’s litoral has been reviewed by many of the world’s most influential travel media brands.

