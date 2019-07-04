Mexico travel company Aldila Agencia de Viajes joins the UNIGLOBE Travel network

Aldila Agencia de Viajes, with four locations in the Mexican states of Chihuahua and Nuevo Leon, has joined UNIGLOBE Travel International as a Global Partner.

UNIGLOBE Aldila is a family-owned business and has been serving travel clients in Northern Mexico for more than 40 years. The company is headquartered in the city of Chihuahua, where it has two locations, with additional offices in Ciudad Juarez and San Pedro Garza Garcia.

Owned by Alejandra Munoz and managed by son Rogelio Gonzalez, UNIGLOBE Aldila serves some of Mexico’s largest companies. “We already had a successful travel business but sought to join a larger network to serve our clients who travel globally,” says Gonzalez. “We chose the UNIGLOBE Global Partner program for its strong agency network and technology platform, which provide us with more buying power, local intelligence and international fare options.”

The UNIGLOBE Global Partner program is open to top-performing travel management companies in select markets. “I am pleased to welcome Alejandra, Rogelio and their team of travel professionals to our family,” says UNIGLOBE founder and chief executive U. Gary Charlwood. “Many successful TMCs want to join a franchise network but are reluctant to give up the systems that have made them successful. We created the Global Partner Program for these TMCs in markets where we do not have nearby franchise locations.”

With the new partnership, UNIGLOBE Aldila will also collaborate with UNIGLOBE agencies worldwide to provide local expertise and value for business, meetings and events clients travelling to Northern Mexico.

Working globally to serve clients locally across more than 60 countries, UNIGLOBE Travel leverages current technologies and preferred supplier pricing to save clients time and money on business and vacation travel planning. Since 1981, corporate and leisure travelers have depended on the UNIGLOBE Travel brand to deliver services that go beyond expectations. UNIGLOBE Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood, CEO and has its world headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Annual system-wide sales volume is $5.0+ billion.

Click here for more information about UNIGLOBE.